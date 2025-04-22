FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

