FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $906.93 million for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.