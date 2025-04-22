Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,646 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -23.90%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

