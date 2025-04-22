Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOR opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $940.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

