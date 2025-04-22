Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,815 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 182,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.