Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

