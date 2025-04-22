Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

