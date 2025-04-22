Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,055 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 299,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 717,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 149,648 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,519,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 173,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

