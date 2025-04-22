Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Globant worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Globant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

