Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $386.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.64. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.32 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

