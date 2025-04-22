Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

