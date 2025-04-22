Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.