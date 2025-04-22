Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.