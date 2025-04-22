Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,047,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

