Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.9 %

HPP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.