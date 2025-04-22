Independent Bank (IBCP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $46.25 million for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

IBCP opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

