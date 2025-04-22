Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

