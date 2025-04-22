Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of BancFirst worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BancFirst by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BANF stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

