Invesco Ltd. Buys 155,838 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

