Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,037 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wix.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after buying an additional 1,266,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 400,265 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

