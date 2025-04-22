Invesco Ltd. Buys 602 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Futu worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Futu Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

