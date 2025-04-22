Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pearson by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pearson Price Performance

PSO stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

