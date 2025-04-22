Invesco Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 415.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

