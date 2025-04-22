Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,398.80. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,090. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

