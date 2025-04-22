Invesco Ltd. Purchases 147,730 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Hecla Mining worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

