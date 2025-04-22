Invesco Ltd. Purchases 54,803 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCI opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $151.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

