Invesco Ltd. Purchases 64,449 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Olin worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

OLN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

