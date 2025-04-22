Invesco Ltd. Purchases 7,923 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Strategic Education worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

