Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.82% of O-I Glass worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE:OI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

