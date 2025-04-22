Invesco Ltd. Sells 434,976 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

