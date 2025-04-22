Invesco Ltd. Sells 530,979 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,490,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 439,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

