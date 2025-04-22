Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 389.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight Trading Down 1.6 %

RxSight stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

