Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

PHO opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.