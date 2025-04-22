iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 242.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.