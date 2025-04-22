iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

