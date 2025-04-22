iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 302.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

