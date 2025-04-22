J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.48.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.