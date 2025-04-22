Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

