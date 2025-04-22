Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Knowles were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Knowles by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Knowles Trading Down 1.2 %

Knowles stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.