Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

KRUS stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.72. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

