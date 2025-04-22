Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,391,000 after buying an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,676,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after buying an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 778,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

