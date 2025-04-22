Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $222,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,737,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,643,412.24. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 727,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.