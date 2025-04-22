Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.01 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 109,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

