Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.