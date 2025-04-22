Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of QXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QXO by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of QXO stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $290.00.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

