Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

