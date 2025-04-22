Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

