Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in NovoCure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 621,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 437,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.