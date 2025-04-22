Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Cable One worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cable One by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $255.12 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.94 and a twelve month high of $437.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

