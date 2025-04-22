Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,441 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Triumph Group worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.55.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

